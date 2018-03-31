Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 1,117.4% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 559,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 513,241 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase during the second quarter worth $261,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 12.3% during the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 28.7% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $1,844,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,274,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,140,952. The company has a market cap of $377,412.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Vetr raised JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.29 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

