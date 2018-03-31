Stealthcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.04 Million (CRYPTO:XST)

Stealthcoin (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Stealthcoin has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. Stealthcoin has a market cap of $5.04 million and $11,134.00 worth of Stealthcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealthcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00032903 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012622 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00074613 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021673 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00426755 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Stealthcoin

Stealthcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2014. Stealthcoin’s total supply is 28,465,938 coins. Stealthcoin’s official website is www.stealthcoin.com. The Reddit community for Stealthcoin is /r/StealthCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealthcoin’s official Twitter account is @stealthcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealthcoin

Stealthcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Stealthcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealthcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealthcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

