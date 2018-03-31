Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,318. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,132.18, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 46,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/steel-dynamics-inc-stld-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-97-per-share-updated.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.