Steem Dollars Price Tops $1.58 on Top Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00022796 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and $570,236.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,994.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $691.33 or 0.09944190 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00021968 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032998 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00763496 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022548 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.95 or 0.02019930 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00150152 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,241,638 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

