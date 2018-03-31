Steneum Coin Trading 49.1% Lower This Week (STN)

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Steneum Coin has a market cap of $179,705.00 and approximately $3,049.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steneum Coin has traded down 49.1% against the US dollar. One Steneum Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steneum Coin Coin Profile

Steneum Coin (CRYPTO:STN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 5,749,650 coins and its circulating supply is 2,594,806 coins. Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin. The official website for Steneum Coin is www.steneum.com.

Steneum Coin Coin Trading

Steneum Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Steneum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steneum Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steneum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

