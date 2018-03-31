Stephen T. Winn Sells 15,927 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP) Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 15,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $839,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,392,534 shares in the company, valued at $126,038,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RP stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,279.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.06 and a beta of 1.04. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.46 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 8.97%. analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RealPage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut RealPage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on RealPage to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 122,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in RealPage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in RealPage by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/stephen-t-winn-sells-15927-shares-of-realpage-inc-rp-stock.html.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.