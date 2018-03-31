Stephens Reiterates “$306.00” Price Target for FedEx (FDX)

Stephens set a $306.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $221.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.51.

NYSE:FDX opened at $240.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a one year low of $182.89 and a one year high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $64,322.97, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

In other news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $11,894,336.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $802,406.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 69,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

