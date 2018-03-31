Steps Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (STEPS)

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Steps has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Steps has a total market cap of $32,639.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Steps Profile

Steps (CRYPTO:STEPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps.

Steps Coin Trading

Steps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Steps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steps must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steps using one of the exchanges listed above.

