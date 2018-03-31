Steps (STEPS) Hits Market Cap of $32,639.00

Steps (CURRENCY:STEPS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Steps has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Steps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Steps has a market cap of $32,639.00 and $0.00 worth of Steps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000212 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Steps Coin Profile

STEPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2015. Steps’ total supply is 18,625,017 coins. Steps’ official Twitter account is @AltcoinSteps.

Steps Coin Trading

Steps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Steps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steps must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steps using one of the exchanges listed above.

