Sterling Bancorp (STL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

STL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.76.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $22.55 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,068.85, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $12,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,516,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,300,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 794,685.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,078,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,936,000 after buying an additional 5,078,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,323,000 after buying an additional 1,789,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,606,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,719,000 after buying an additional 135,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

