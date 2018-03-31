Sterling Bancorp (STL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.76.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5,068.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.09. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.08 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $5,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $15,537,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/sterling-bancorp-stl-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.