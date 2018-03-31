Sterling Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,927,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,341,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.60, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $700,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,705,640 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $313.53 and a 12-month high of $543.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,086.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $401.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

