Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Inogen worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 80,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Inogen by 76.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $1,762,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,215.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Bauerlein sold 27,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $3,217,789.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,678.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,369 shares of company stock valued at $19,038,125. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $122.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,605.90, a P/E ratio of 93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.97.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Inogen had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. equities analysts expect that Inogen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

