W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 104,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in W W Grainger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 169,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 48.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in W W Grainger by 224.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,225,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after purchasing an additional 848,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in W W Grainger by 224.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In other W W Grainger news, VP Laura D. Brown sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $2,132,531.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,703.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $26,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,971.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $282.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $298.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,836.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 44.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/sterling-capital-management-llc-has-3-41-million-stake-in-w-w-grainger-inc-gww-updated.html.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc (Grainger) is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. The Company offers its products and services to businesses and institutions in the United States and Canada, with presence also in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.