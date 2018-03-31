Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 302.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 131.3% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 203,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 115,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 70.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 62.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Swygert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $3,132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Howard Freedman sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $490,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,742 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,718. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,717.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/sterling-capital-management-llc-sells-13292-shares-of-ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-olli-updated.html.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers customers a selection of brand name products, including food, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Its warehouse format stores feature a range of products, including hardware, personal healthcare, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn and garden products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.