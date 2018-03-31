Sterling Energy’s (SEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 16 ($0.22) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Sterling Energy stock opened at GBX 14.20 ($0.20) on Thursday. Sterling Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 12.75 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 16 ($0.22).

About Sterling Energy

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has interests in various exploration projects in Mauritania and Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

