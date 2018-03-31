Sterlingcoin (SLG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $373,153.00

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded up 36.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Sterlingcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00001251 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last week, Sterlingcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Sterlingcoin has a market cap of $373,153.00 and $1,368.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sterlingcoin alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026761 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Speedcash (SCS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,225,992 coins. The official website for Sterlingcoin is sterlingcoin.org. Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG. The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Sterlingcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sterlingcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sterlingcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sterlingcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sterlingcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.