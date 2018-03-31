Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STHREE (OTCMKTS:STREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get STHREE alerts:

STHREE stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. STHREE has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “STHREE (STREF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/sthree-stref-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STHREE (STREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STHREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STHREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.