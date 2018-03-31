Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Marathon Oil (MRO) a $19.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $19.80 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13,706.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 120.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

