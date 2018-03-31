Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Parsley Energy (PE) a $57.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PE. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9,183.57, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.39.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $311.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield purchased 189,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,780,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,204.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Parsley Energy by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 100,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,589,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Parsley Energy by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 211,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Parsley Energy (PE) a $57.00 Price Target” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/stifel-nicolaus-analysts-give-parsley-energy-pe-a-57-00-price-target.html.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.