Ted Baker’s (TED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They presently have a GBX 3,250 ($44.90) price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TED. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($45.59) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.30) target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,008.33 ($41.56).

Shares of LON:TED opened at GBX 2,500 ($34.54) on Thursday. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 2,286 ($31.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,244 ($44.82).

Ted Baker (LON:TED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 127.70 ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 126.60 ($1.75) by GBX 1.10 ($0.02). The company had revenue of £591.67 million during the quarter. Ted Baker had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

In other Ted Baker news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 28,393 shares of Ted Baker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,050 ($42.14), for a total transaction of £865,986.50 ($1,196,444.46).

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc is a United Kingdom-based global lifestyle company. The Company offers a range of collections, including menswear, womenswear, global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, childrenswear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skinwear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles and watches.

