Stone Energy (SGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stone Energy (NYSE:SGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $41.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stone Energy has a strong foothold in the oil and gas resources in the Gulf of Mexico. Along with so many discoveries, the company estimated total oil and gas reserves in the region at more than 50 billion barrels. We appreciate the excellent financial health of the company. Stone Energy’s long-term debt plunged 33.2% through 2017. Also, over the same period, the cash and equivalents increased 48.1%. Moreover, the partial crude price recovery is expected to support the company’s intention to use 63% of its 2018 capital budget in exploration and development activities. Moreover, the company’s pricing chart looks impressive. Over the past year, the stock rallied 68.9%, outperforming the industry’s 10.4% decline. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Securities cut Stone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stone Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NYSE:SGY opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. Stone Energy has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Energy by 2,548.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 296,602 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Energy by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

