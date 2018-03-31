Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital City Bank Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 147,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 135,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 111.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 60,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $24.75 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $421.71, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 target price on Capital City Bank Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (CCB or the Bank), with banking offices located in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. It operates through commercial banking segment with over four principal services, including Banking Services (CCB), Data Processing Services (Capital City Services Company), Trust and Asset Management Services (Capital City Trust Company) and Brokerage Services (Capital City Banc Investments, Inc).

