Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,158 Universal Forest Products (UFPI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,158 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 393.8% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,986.05, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $966.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary E. Tuuk acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.90 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,590.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allen T. Peters sold 1,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,790 shares of company stock valued at $631,369 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

