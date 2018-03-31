Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Proto Labs by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 38.8% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $51,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,976.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,220 shares of company stock valued at $678,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $117.55 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $126.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,162.24, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

