Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,202 Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 62,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

In other news, insider Monte G. Edlund sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 1,948,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,214,365.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $7,070.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.71. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

