Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $645,000 in Echostar Co. (SATS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Echostar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Echostar by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Echostar in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echostar alerts:

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $52.77 on Friday. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $5,057.11, a PE ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Echostar had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $506.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. TheStreet raised Echostar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Echostar from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $70.00 price objective on Echostar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, CFO David Rayner sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $243,035.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,368.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom A. Ortolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $298,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-invests-645000-in-echostar-co-sats-updated.html.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.