Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 46,486 First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,486 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,378.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

