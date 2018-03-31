Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $396,000 Position in LifeVantage Corp (LFVN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of LifeVantage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $3.61 on Friday. LifeVantage Corp has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation is a science-based network marketing company. The Company focuses on helping people achieve their health, wellness and financial independence goals. The Company provides products and a financially rewarding direct sales business opportunity to customers and independent distributors seeking a healthy lifestyle and financial freedom.

