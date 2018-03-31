Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $681,000 in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vonage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vonage by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vonage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 238,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,399,711.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,680,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,550,480.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $311,512.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,165 shares in the company, valued at $234,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,330 and sold 2,228,591 shares valued at $23,400,007. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Summit Redstone reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.41.

NYSE:VG opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,435.35, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.19 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and communication solutions across multiple devices. The Company operates through two segments: Business and Consumer. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP) based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

