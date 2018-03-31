StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

STON stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. StoneMor Partners has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that StoneMor Partners will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree bought 121,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $722,898.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 400,706 shares of company stock worth $2,203,351. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STON. Benchmark Capital Advisors bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners by 1,652.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners in the third quarter valued at $600,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/stonemor-partners-l-p-ston-receives-7-00-average-price-target-from-analysts-updated.html.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.