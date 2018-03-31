Stox (CRYPTO:STX) Trading 23.2% Lower This Week

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Stox has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $582,130.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stox has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Stox token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Liqui, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002998 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00720477 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014312 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00033813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00154063 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 57,647,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,165,523 tokens. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stox is an open source, Ethereum based prediction market platform that leverages the concept of the wisdom of the crowd. It allows users to trade the outcome of upcoming events in multiple categories, including finance, sports, politics and more. “

Buying and Selling Stox

Stox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Qryptos, EtherDelta, HitBTC, COSS, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

