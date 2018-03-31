Yin C. Becker Sells 3,848 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Yin C. Becker sold 3,848 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $626,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,640. The firm has a market cap of $60,287.39, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $129.82 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stryker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.77 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/stryker-co-syk-vp-yin-c-becker-sells-3848-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.