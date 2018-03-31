Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs set a €16.20 ($20.00) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. equinet set a €15.50 ($19.14) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($16.67) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.36 ($20.20).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

ETR:SZU opened at €13.79 ($17.02) on Tuesday. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a 12-month high of €23.97 ($29.59).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Suedzucker (SZU) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Independent Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/suedzucker-szu-given-a-14-50-price-target-at-independent-research.html.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.