Suedzucker (SZU) PT Set at €12.00 by equinet

equinet set a €12.00 ($14.81) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZU. Goldman Sachs set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suedzucker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.36 ($20.20).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €13.79 ($17.02) on Tuesday. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a 12-month high of €23.97 ($29.59).

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

