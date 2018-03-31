Sugar Exchange (SGR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,550.00

Sugar Exchange (CURRENCY:SGR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Sugar Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sugar Exchange has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Sugar Exchange has a market capitalization of $375,522.00 and approximately $4,550.00 worth of Sugar Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00728738 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014049 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00152281 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032265 BTC.

Sugar Exchange Token Profile

Sugar Exchange launched on November 14th, 2017. Sugar Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 tokens. Sugar Exchange’s official website is sugarexchange.io. Sugar Exchange’s official Twitter account is @Sugar_Exchange.

Sugar Exchange Token Trading

Sugar Exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Sugar Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sugar Exchange must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sugar Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

