Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $456.43 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $456,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,144,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,709,000 after buying an additional 3,312,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,997,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,484,000 after buying an additional 1,834,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,019,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,684,000 after buying an additional 801,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,515,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,621,000 after buying an additional 1,631,013 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,730,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after buying an additional 145,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146,861.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $66.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $770,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,025. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

