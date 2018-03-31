Sumokoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,780.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00018255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $22,780.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 11,715,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,827,061 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

