Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $97.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,298.22, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. Sun Communities has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $96.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.11%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $193,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The company operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales & Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

