SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Major Shareholder Acquires $774,204.00 in Stock

SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 43,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $774,204.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Coal & Coke Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 12,577 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $225,505.61.

On Monday, March 26th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 34,377 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $617,067.15.

On Friday, February 16th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 100 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 7,854 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,136.38.

On Monday, January 8th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 19,524 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $344,989.08.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 17,359 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $307,254.30.

On Thursday, January 4th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 51,059 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $903,233.71.

On Thursday, December 28th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 17,659 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $311,504.76.

On Friday, December 29th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 34,659 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,998.40.

Shares of NYSE SXCP opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.84, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. SunCoke Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners LP will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SXCP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 316,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

