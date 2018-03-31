Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $34.54. 2,949,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56,608.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $38.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 13.93%. equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations.

