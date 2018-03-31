Suncor Energy (SU) versus Statoil ASA (STO) Critical Contrast

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) and Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Suncor Energy and Statoil ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy 13.93% 7.15% 3.67% Statoil ASA 7.50% 11.86% 4.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suncor Energy and Statoil ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy $25.34 billion 2.23 $3.44 billion $1.51 22.87 Statoil ASA $61.19 billion 1.28 $4.59 billion $1.38 17.14

Statoil ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Suncor Energy. Statoil ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncor Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of Suncor Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Statoil ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Statoil ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Suncor Energy pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Statoil ASA pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Statoil ASA has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suncor Energy and Statoil ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy 0 1 12 1 3.00 Statoil ASA 3 11 2 0 1.94

Suncor Energy currently has a consensus target price of $46.88, indicating a potential upside of 35.71%. Statoil ASA has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.21%. Given Suncor Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Statoil ASA.

Volatility and Risk

Suncor Energy has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statoil ASA has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Statoil ASA on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company is focused on developing Canada’s petroleum resource basin, Athabasca oil sands. The Company operates in three business segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Company’s Oil Sands segment includes Oil Sands operations and Oil Sands ventures operations. Its E&P segment consists of offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea, and onshore assets in North America, Libya and Syria. The Company’s Refining and Marketing segment is engaged in Refining and Supply, and Marketing operations. In addition, it explores for, acquires, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. It transports and refines crude oil, and markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. It markets third-party petroleum products. The Company also conducts energy trading activities.

Statoil ASA Company Profile

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. DPI segment manages the Company’s upstream activities that are not included in the DPN and Development and Production USA (DPUSA) business areas. MMP segment manages its marketing and trading activities related to oil products and natural gas, transportation, processing and manufacturing, and the development of oil and gas. Other segment includes activities in New Energy Solutions (NES), Technology, Projects and Drilling (TPD), Global Strategy and Business Development (GSB), and Corporate staffs and support functions.

