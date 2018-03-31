SunPower Corp (SPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.91.

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on SunPower in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

SunPower stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 1,503,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,651. The stock has a market cap of $1,116.61, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.70. SunPower has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.62 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

