SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports.

STI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $71.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. UBS raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.61.

NYSE:STI traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $68.04. 4,288,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SunTrust Banks has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,863.13, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 9.18%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

In related news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $255,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome T. Lienhard sold 29,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $508,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,348 shares of company stock worth $1,289,757. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

