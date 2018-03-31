SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Unit Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Unit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unit’s FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Unit alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Unit in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

Unit stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Unit has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1,048.50, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Unit had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 118,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 120,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/suntrust-banks-weighs-in-on-unit-co-s-fy2019-earnings-unt.html.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.