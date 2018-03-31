Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Reaches $531,494.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00033759 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a market cap of $531,494.00 and approximately $293.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Suretly has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00719632 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00151239 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,489 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

