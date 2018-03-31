Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) PT Set at $16.00 by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutherland Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Sutherland Asset Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Sutherland Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sutherland Asset Management in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of SLD stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $484.75, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.65. Sutherland Asset Management has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Sutherland Asset Management had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 32.36%. equities analysts anticipate that Sutherland Asset Management will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Sutherland Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutherland Asset Management by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sutherland Asset Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 23,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutherland Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sutherland Asset Management

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly ZAIS Financial Corp., is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS.

