Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 100 by Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 100 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS set a CHF 84 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 106 target price on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 98.25.

Shares of VTX:SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

