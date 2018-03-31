Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €63.75 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €63.75 ($78.70) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($71.60) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.78 ($83.68).

FRA:SY1 opened at €65.36 ($80.69) on Thursday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($70.32) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($90.72).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

