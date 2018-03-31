Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 4,408.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 139,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 136,498 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 2,420,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81,228 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 603.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 84,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 51,355 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 36,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $326,686.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 542,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Prague sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $35,550.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,776 shares of company stock valued at $876,377. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $10.55 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $501.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions.

